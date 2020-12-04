Clinton County Clerk of Courts Bailey re-elected president of state organization

Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey was re-elected as 2021 president of the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association (OCCA) at its annual winter conference.

Retiring Guernsey County Clerk of Courts and OCCA Secretary Teresa Dankovic installed the 2021 officers during a ceremony held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 3.

President Bailey said she “looks forward to working with the Department of Public Safety, Ohio General Assembly, state departments and other elected officials to serve the people throughout our communities in the great state of Ohio.”

Established in 1940, the OCCA organization is dedicated to helping the clerks in all 88 Ohio counties to provide the best possible service to the citizens in each county, and to exercise influence in legislation that affects county clerks and the courts.

The Clerk of Common Pleas Court plays a key role in serving the interests of justice. The role includes filing, docketing, indexing and preserving all court pleadings for civil, felony criminal, domestic relations, and court of appeals cases.

The clerk of courts accounts for all monies collected, issues writs to carry out court orders including summons, subpoenas, warrants to arrest, and signs the death warrant in capital cases.

Bailey https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Cindy-Bailey.jpg Bailey