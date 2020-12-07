Mobile mammography unit to be here

WILMINGTON — The Center for Cancer Health Equity and OSUCCC James Cancer Mobile Mammography Unit will be at Clinton County Community Action, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-382-8365. Eligibility criteria: Women who do not have breast symptoms, not pregnant or nursing, and with no previous breast cancer. You must be at least 40 years of age to have a screening mammogram. Women under 40 need a written order from their doctor. Women will be screened for eligibility for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project.

If you are experiencing breast symptoms, call 614-366-1586 to schedule a diagnostic mammogram.