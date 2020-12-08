Local Briefs: Several local meetings set; Kocher on dean’s list

Washington Twp. zoning meeting

An in-person and teleconference meeting at the Washington Township Equipment Building, 162 SR 350, is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 regarding proposed zoning for the township.

A suggested zoning map will be on display at the public hearing and is also available at www.co.clinton.oh.us/departments/BuildingandZoning .

The telephone conference number for the meeting is 1-866-899-4679, access code 761-539-901.

Washington Township is south of Union Township and Wilmington, and includes the unincorporated village of Cuba.

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 in the cafeteria at Denver Elementary School, 291 Lorish Ave.

Wilmington library meeting

Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 to discuss health insurance and facility improvements.

Blanchester library meeting

Blanchester Public Library regularly scheduled monthly board meeting is via teleconference at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, accessed by the public by calling 978-990-5000, access code 376047.

Kocher on dean’s list

Victoria Kocher of Wilmington qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University.