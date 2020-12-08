CCHD announces closure of immunization and shot clinics

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District has canceled all shot clinics and immunization clinics until the end of January.

“Due to staff shortages and the increased workload our office has experienced with COVID-19 related work, we had to make some tough decisions about services,” said Clinton County Health District Director Pamela Walker-Bauer. “We will revisit this decision when vaccines are available in our area for our residents.

“We apologize for the inconvenience.”

You can get a flu shot from your local pharmacy as well as your local physician. If you are in need of child immunization, please consult your pediatrician.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, please visit the information hub www.covidcc.com. For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CC-Health-District-7.jpg