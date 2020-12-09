CMH staff warms community with ‘Cozy Up Clinton County’ hat & glove drive

WILMINGTON — Care and giving for the holiday season began in the month of November for Clinton Memorial Hospital employees with the kick-off of Cozy Up Clinton County.

Cozy Up Clinton County was a hat and glove drive in November where hospital employees donated brand new hats and gloves to provide anyone in need with warm winter accessories.

This effort was led by two members of CMH Employee Engagement Board — Liz Huff and Brandie Wiseman, both nurses in Same-Day Care.

“We were overwhelmed with the number of donations from our employees,” said Huff. “And so thrilled to show our community support in a time when so many are in need,” added Wiseman.

Also as part of CMH’s mission to Make Communities Healthier, staff have lined the bike trail in Wilmington with free cozy packages of hats and gloves, put them in community drop-off areas throughout Clinton County, and scattered them in heavily trafficked areas.

If you see one, they are free for taking. Cozy Up Clinton County!

The staff assembled packages of hats and gloves available for free all around the county. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_cozy-1.jpg The staff assembled packages of hats and gloves available for free all around the county. Distributing free cozy bags along the bike trail are, from left, Jamie Taylor, Lesley Wininger, Justine Lister, Veronica Grabill and Tracy Stewart; with bags of hats and gloves are nurses Liz Huff and Brandie Wiseman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_composite.jpg Distributing free cozy bags along the bike trail are, from left, Jamie Taylor, Lesley Wininger, Justine Lister, Veronica Grabill and Tracy Stewart; with bags of hats and gloves are nurses Liz Huff and Brandie Wiseman.

