CCHD reports 23rd local coronavirus-related death; 17 residents hospitalized in past week; 1,585 cases since pandemic began

The Clinton County Health District on Wednesday reported the 23rd overall coronavirus-related death of a local resident — a man in his 60s. This is the eighth reported coronavirus-related death in Clinton County in a 13-day period. Also of concern is the county’s report of 17 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations in one week, said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

