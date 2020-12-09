Wilmington Schools Foundation remembers Steve Murphy, Mary Katheryn Hilberg and Steven Haines

As the WSF Foundation closes out the year 2020, we mourn the loss of three Foundation members who had an enduring impact on the successes of both the Wilmington School Foundation and Wilmington City Schools. The WSF Board celebrates the lives of Steve Murphy, Mary Katheryn Hilberg and Steven Haines.

Steve Murphy served the WSF as the Wilmington School Board representative for almost 18 years.

Steve’s support of Wilmington Schools academic and athletic programs spanned some 45 years.

We valued Steve’s quiet, no-nonsense approach when issues would arise during Foundation meetings. His unassuming manner and dedicated support of all things Wilmington Schools always prevailed.

Mary Katheryn Hilberg was instrumental in setting up the WSF Foundation and was a community advocate for continued education. She inspired many to donate to Foundation scholarship funds that afforded many Wilmington Schools graduates to continue their education at higher education institutions throughout the state.

Mary Katheryn also served for many years on the Wilmington School Board.

You were always greeted with Mary Katheryn’s bright smile and then she’d say, “How can I help?” Mary Katheryn understood that you give back to those who had given you much.

Steven Haines left his indelible mark on the Wilmington Schools Foundation, Wilmington City Schools and the Wilmington Community. As WSF Board President, he ushered in a new energy and helped recruit a group of highly active and supportive members.

Through Steven’s talents as a public school teacher he had such a positive impact on many students and young people. The community was the recipient of Steven’s passion and dedication to the value of the cultural and fine arts. Steven’s legacy will live on through what he instilled in all of us.

Steven was our friend, teacher, mentor but most of all, he encouraged us all to be true to ourselves, take the risks and be committed to promoting what is good and just for all.

We, the Wilmington Schools Foundation Board celebrate these true leaders. We have learned from them the meaning of service.

We honor them for their dedication and compassion and have been rewarded by their commitment to supporting Wilmington Schools Foundation, Wilmington City Schools and the Wilmington Community.

