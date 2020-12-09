Local Briefs: CM, CCCAP meetings slated

CM board meeting info

Due to recent additional regulations from the state, a limited number of people can attend the Monday, Dec. 14 Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting in-person; and with the board and presenters, they have met that limit.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting is asked to join virtually. The public participation portion will be offered as part of the virtual meeting.

The link to the agenda is at bit.ly/3a2JivL . The virtual link will be accessible thru Boarddocs at the time of the meeting.

CCCAP board sets meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via Teams only.