Throwback Thursday: Miss America here in ‘49

Members of the 1945-46 Martinsville High School basketball team in last week’s photo were, from left: Bill West, Roy Camp, Dave Daulton, Alonzo Nantz, Gaylord Myers, Faymon Roberts, Bill Jones, Red Rinehart, Joe Williams, coach Ray Mills, and Russ Taylor. Thank you to Don Smith for identifying them and also to Janet Stanforth of the Martinsville Alumni for passing along those names to us.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 11, 1976:

National headlines

• ‘Carter Cabinet Coming Soon’

• “PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President-elect Carter is spending the weekend at home, but he plans to keep interviewing prospective Cabinet appointees by telephone. … Only Secretary of State designee Cyrus R. Vance has been named so far.

Locally

• Letters to Santa and requests from kids included: Zane Lunsford, a Marching Mickey Mouse and Stretch Armstrong; Darwin Shane O’Dell, an Evel Knievel Jet Cycle; Connie Brothers, an Archie Bunker Grandson Doll and Snoopy Scooter Shooter; Melissa Kay Valentine, a Baby Alive and a Baby Baby; Jennifer Floyd, Barbie & Ken dolls — and, “My little brother Josh hasn’t been very good this year, but will you bring him something anyway?”; Cheryl Kay Hensley, a Baby Alive doll and nursery center; Erin Moore, a Bionic Woman (“p.s. We live in a yellow house”); Jennifer Ann Peterson, Hush Li’l Baby; Leslie Berlin, a Honey Hill Clubhouse; Kathy Lee Peterson, a Baby-That-A-Way; Mickey Trenary, a wagon, plow, train, clothes and basketball set; and Alice Jones, a Sesame Street Pal.

• Clinton County Retired Teachers Association met including officers Mrs. Paul Briggs, Miss Arlene Williams, Mrs. John L. Smith, Miss Lois Fisher, Mrs. Mary Sherod and Mrs. Floyd Hook as well as Mrs. Richard Brackney, Miss Lucille Carroll, Mrs. Walter Nichols and Mrs. Eugene Derby.

• Juniors Mothers Club met including Mrs. Robert Kline, Mrs. Carl Chenoweth, Mrs. Timothy Thomas, Mrs. Robert Conner, Mrs. Franklin Thatcher, Mrs. Calvin Beal, Mrs. Henry Bezona, Mrs. Ethel Davis, Mrs. Earl Fisher, Mrs. Neilus Goodman, Mrs. John Lang, Mrs. Earl Link, Mrs. Bill Marine, Mrs. J.B. Patton, Mrs. Thomas Porter, Mrs. William Rector, Mrs. William Reisinger, Mrs. Donald Taylor and Mrs. Roger Zeigler.

• “Wilmington’s Hurryin’ Hurricane” remained unbeaten in SCOL hoops with a 56-48 home win over Circleville led by David Nared’s 26 points. Blanchester fell to Kings 62-52 as Harry Snyder led the ‘Cats with 16 points. East Clinton beat Greeneview 89-70 as Paul Turner poured in 38 points, along with 10 from brother Tom, and Bart Barber’s 13.

• KMart in Wilmington advertised a 10-cup Mr. Coffee for $19.88 (regularly $27.87) and a Stretch Armstrong toy by Kenner for $9.8 (regularly $11.97). Games on sale include Mouse Trap. Toss Across, Tank Command, Hit ‘n’ Run and Junk Yard.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “The best American comedy of the year!”, “The Bad News Bears.”

At the Clinton County Junior-Senior Dance in April, 1949, Miss Beatrice Shopp, who was Miss America of 1948, pins Carl Shanks Sr. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo, which was taken by Robert McNemar, is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.

News Journal