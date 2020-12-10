Free ‘pop up’ testing for COVID-19 Saturday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The local “pop up” testing site for COVID-19 is on for this Saturday, Dec. 12.

The testing — which is free to those who are tested — is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington; enter by the Big Hearts Little Smiles Park (the second entrance to the Engineer’s Office).

No referral is needed and you don’t have to be a Clinton County resident. There are no reservations; it is first come, first serve. Quantities may be limited.

If you have any questions, call 211, 937-225-3000 or 800-917-3224; Voice or TDD dial 937-910-6040.

Please remember that Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer questions 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, visit the information hub www.covidcc.com and for the latest updates check out the Clinton County Health District social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The testing will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Wilmington.