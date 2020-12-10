Free ‘pop up’ testing for COVID-19 Saturday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The local “pop up” testing site for COVID-19 is on for this Saturday, Dec. 12.
The testing — which is free to those who are tested — is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington; enter by the Big Hearts Little Smiles Park (the second entrance to the Engineer’s Office).
No referral is needed and you don’t have to be a Clinton County resident. There are no reservations; it is first come, first serve. Quantities may be limited.
If you have any questions, call 211, 937-225-3000 or 800-917-3224; Voice or TDD dial 937-910-6040.
Please remember that Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer questions 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, visit the information hub www.covidcc.com and for the latest updates check out the Clinton County Health District social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.