EC FFA Parli Pro Teams 2nd

East Clinton’s Parli Pro — Parliamentary Procedure — teams prepared for multiple contests October through early December.

There is both a Novice team and an Advanced Parli Pro team. The teams both competed on Dec. 1 for the subdistrict contest, and both placed second and moved on to districts.

At districts, again both teams placed second.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, only the first-place teams were able to move on.

The Novice consisted of Dylan Arnold, Hayden Bieting, Molly Seabaugh, Anna Lopez, Madison Frazier, Kale Boeckman, Kaylyn Mason, and Liz Schiff.

The Advanced team consisted of Maggie Matthews, Lydia Kessler, Holly Bernard, Carter Carey, Katie Carey, Carah Anteck, and Myah Anteck.

We had tremendous help from Erin Cluely and Teddy Murphy who participated on the team as well, helping wherever we needed and filling in when someone was absent.

Placing second does qualify the teams for the state competition, but again due to the virus restrictions, only first place will be competing at state.

Despite the tough season the teams faced, they did a very good job, and those who can, hope to come back next year to win.

East Clinton’s Parliamentary Procedure teams both excelled in competition. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_IMG_4617.jpg East Clinton’s Parliamentary Procedure teams both excelled in competition. Submitted photo