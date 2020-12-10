CCSO reports domestic violence arrests; thefts probed

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Goshen male for alleged domestic violence at 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 3. According to the report, deputies received a report of a 31-year-old Midland female being hit by her boyfriend (the suspect) during an argument at her residence. The record indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries

• At 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 5, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence in Martinsville. A 36-year-old Martinsville female was listed as the victim and had apparently minor injuries, according to the report. The victim’s spouse — a 38-year-old Martinsville male — was listed as a suspect.

• At 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 3, a 66-year-old Sabina male reported he was assaulted at an East Washington Street business in Sabina. A 43-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect. According to the report, the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

• At 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 30, deputies responded to a report of a theft suspect being followed on State Route 350 in Vernon Township. According to the report, a scale and a clear crystal substance were discovered. According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, the suspect — a 29-year-old Loveland male — was charged with alleged trespassing and theft.

• At 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 2, deputies received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on State Route 729 South in New Vienna/Green Township. According to the report, the suspect was apparently involved in a vehicle accident and fled the scene. No items were listed as stolen. No further details were listed.

• At 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 24, deputies received a report of a burglary at a Horseshoe Road residence in Liberty Township. According to the report, four television sets, a Bissell carpet shampooer, two wedding rings, a Playstation game system, and Apple Watch 5 were the stolen items.

• At 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, deputies received a report of a theft from a 52-year-old Midland male. According to the report, an employee of his stole $2,000 in cash. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 5:57 p.m. on Nov. 27, deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. A 58-year-old Hillsboro female was listed as a victim in the report; $300 of “other property” was stolen, according to the report.

• At 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 3, during a traffic stop around State Route 73 South and School Road in Union Township, deputies found a crystal substance on the driver — a 37-year-old New Vienna female. The driver would be charged with a no tail light violation, according to the Clinton County Municipal Court. No drug-related charges have been filed at this time.

• At 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 28, deputies discovered suspected narcotics and paraphernalia during a traffic stop around State Route 73 South and Antioch Road in Union Township. According to the report, deputies seized a clear glass pipe, an unknown crystal-like substance, and a clear capsule with a cloth bag. A 37-year-old Dayton male would later be charged with two counts of alleged driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and one count of allegedly driving under suspension-financial, according to Clinton County Municipal Court. A 60-year-old Xenia female was listed as a suspect as well. No drug-related charges have been filed at this time.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

