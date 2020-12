This map shows the “route” for the free COVID-19 pop up testing site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington. It is first come, first serve; quantities may be limited.

This map shows the “route” for the free COVID-19 pop up testing site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington. It is first come, first serve; quantities may be limited. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_popup-testing-route.jpg This map shows the “route” for the free COVID-19 pop up testing site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington. It is first come, first serve; quantities may be limited.