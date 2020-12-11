WPD reports: Multiple arrests of locals with drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for allegedly failing to disclose information, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and for a traffic control device violation after a traffic stop around East Locust and North Wall Street at 1:27 a.m. on Dec. 5. According to the report, narcotics and a firearm were located in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 9:24 p.m. on Dec. 3. The incident took place around Clark Street and Marlena Drive, according to the report. Police seized a meth pipe.

• Police arrested a 53-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 5 around East Main and College Street. The police K9 unit performed an inspection of the vehicle. A glass meth pipe was discovered, according to the report.

• Police charged a suspect with allegedly obstructing official business around North Mulberry and West Locust Street at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 8. A meth pipe was seized by police, according to the report.

• Police arrested a Sardinia male for allegedly driving while under the influence around North Wall and Columbus Street at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

• Police arrested a male subject on an indictment out of Clermont County at 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 6 on West Locust Street. The suspect was found in possession of a meth pipe, according to the report.

• At 7:49 p.m. on Dec. 4, police conducted a traffic stop around West Locust Street and Richardson Place on someone who failed to stop at a red light. According to Municipal Court records, a 28-year-old New Vienna male would be charged with an alleged O.V.I. and a traffic control device violation. The police report indicates that drugs were involved.

• At 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, police responded to the park on Marlena Drive on the report of an assault. A 52-year-old male reported he was assaulted by an acquaintance. No further details were listed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

