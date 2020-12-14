Clinton County EMA annual meeting is virtual

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) 2020 annual meeting will be conducted in a virtual format, due to the increased case rate of COVID-19 transmission,.

The meeting will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and will be conducted through GoToMeeting.

EMA Executive Committee Chair Mike Boyle said, “This meeting is critical to closing out EMA business for 2020, electing the board for 2021, and ensuring there is no disruption in services helping to protect the residents of Clinton County.”

Marion Township Trustee and EMA Executive Board member Greg Hefner said, “2020 has been a challenge for all households and businesses, and we want to ensure that proper support is in place going into 2021 for vaccinations, closing out the county mitigation plan, and prepping for the winter and spring storm seasons.”

The meeting is open to the general public. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone via https://www.gotomeet.me/CC-EMA/annual-ema-meeting .

You also can dial in using your phone: toll free 1-877-309-2073; access code 812-847-613 .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_image_ema.jpg