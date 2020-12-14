Help deserving resident get free car & more

WILMINGTON — A local deserving resident will soon receive the surprise of a lifetime.

Clinton Becker — “The Honest Car Guy” at Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — is giving away a free car, plus gas and oil changes for a year, and Trusty Insurance is providing free car insurance for a year — to “a deserving individual who has already been picked out, but it’s Santa’s little secret who this could be,” says Becker.

“This person is soo deserving it’s not funny,” said Becker. “This person did something in my last fundraiser that just showed me what a truly giving person is.”

The fundraising goal of $10,000 is in sight, so if you wish to part of some holiday magic in 2020, go donate by Dec. 20 at https://paypal.me/thehonestcarguy?locale.x=en_US .

Those helping to get get closer to that goal have been Becker’s sales mentor Jonathan Dawson — already donating (with another $500 once the goal is met), another $500 from Wilmington Auto Center’s John Adkins, as well as another $500 from a customer.

Becker is also taking suggestions on one “insanely crazy stupid thing” he will do if the goal is reached.