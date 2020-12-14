WC Chemistry faculty member GC3 ‘Celebration of Teaching’ recipient

WILMINGTON — Dr. Michael Goldcamp will represent Wilmington College as its 2020 Teaching Excellence Award winner at the 33rd annual Celebration of Teaching virtual event sponsored by the Greater Cincinnati Collegiate Connection (GC3) on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

A professor of chemistry and faculty member since 2003, Goldcamp will be honored along with award recipients from the GC3’s 16 other member institutions.

He earned his doctorate in inorganic chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 2002 and spent a year as a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH/CDC) working in the field of developing methods for monitoring workplace environments for exposures to hazardous metals.

At Wilmington College, Goldcamp teaches the first-year chemistry courses, the organic chemistry sequence and the general education physical science course.

His research publications include 16 WC student co-authors, working on projects that include the synthesis of transition metal complexes, the development of electrochemical methods for analysis and the catalysis of the decomposition of natural catechols, and the development of experiments for teaching undergraduate-level chemistry.

Two of his co-authored papers were nominated for the NIOSH/CDC Charles Shepard Award, in 2007 and 2010, and his 2007 paper was awarded the NIOSH/CDC Alice Hamilton Award for Excellence in Occupational Safety and Health.

Goldcamp also was a recipient of teaching excellence awards from the Southwest Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) in 2008 and the GC3 in 2018.

The GC3, formerly known as the Greater Cincinnati Consortium of College & Universities, advocates for higher education and uses the collective strength of its institutional members to positively influence the value of higher learning in the greater Cincinnati region.

It also promotes professional development and opportunities for collaborative learning to advance the effectiveness of all members.

