Santa hits the drive-thru

Local kids got a chance to see Santa in a unique but spirited way at the Santa Drive-Thru at Clinton-Massie Schools on Sunday. The event featured Santa and Mrs. Claus, festive decor and festively costumed characters and more. This event replaced the annual Breakfast with Santa due to COVID-19 restrictions. Donations benefited the schools’ bands. Special thanks to the Daughertys for helping make it happen.
