Wilmington Nutrition debuts in downtown

Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a private ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening Saturday of Wilmington Nutrition, located at 51 West Main Street in downtown Wilmington. Community members joined for an open house and to experience featured drinks throughout the day including healthy shakes, energizing teas, and aloe shots. Learn more at Facebook @WilmingtonNutrition or call 937-481-5005.

