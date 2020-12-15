Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

John U. Doster to Doster Family Trust, two properties on Doster Road in Adams Township, no sales amount.

Joe L. III and Dana L. Siler to Dana L. Siler, 891 Second Creek Road in Marion Township, no sales amount.

Jonathan Evans to Keshia M. Pernell, 719 Fife Avenue in Wilmington, $53,000.

Don Maher to Aric Mihal, 678 Bernice Street in Wilmington, $119,500.

Michael C. and Paula K. Homan to Andrew B. and Sue A. Chase, 198 Romans Road in Clark Township, $249,900.

47 South Properties LLC to Christopher and Amy Walls, 47 South South Street and two other South South Street properties all in Wilmington, $120,000.

Christopher and Amy Walls to Christopher Walls, 47 South South Street and two other South South Street properties all in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Kimber G. Boggs to John W. Brunner, 762 Truesdell Street in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Adam and Karen E. Higgason to Karen E. Higgason, 1236 Southridge Avenue in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Lawrence E. and Bonnie B. Warnock to Lawrence E. and Bonnie B. Warnock, 221 North State Route 72 in Richland Township, no sales amount.

James M. Grau ⅓ interest, Juanita Grau ⅓ interest, and Kimberly Ann Lovitt ⅓ interest to Kimberly Ann Lovitt, 5318 Clearview Avenue in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Robert A. Curry to John I. Putnick, 7700 North State Route 123 in Blanchester, $138,000.

Robert L. and Dorothy I. Lapine to Dorothy I. Lapine, 50 Yukon Court in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Sharon A. Hollingsworth to Sharon A. Hollingsworth and Bradley Hollingsworth, 7680 State Route 123 in Blanchester.

Bobbi L. Smith-Carlo and Terry Carlo to Mallory Deibel, 156 Pansy Pike in Blanchester, $162,000.

John and Kay Murphy Family Revocable Living Trust to John W. and Kay W. Murphy, Starbuck Road property in Union Township, no sales amount.

Gary R. and Louanne Blumberg to Joseph Ray Morgan, 490 Todds Ridge Road in Union Township, $540,000.

Stephen A. and Courtney P. Morgan to Mary Catherine Kozusko, 387 Mayfair Drive in Wilmington, $170,000.

Travis McKinney and Samantha N. Matheney to Travis McKinney and Samantha N. McKinney, 109 Garden Circle in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Al-Mackey Enterprises Inc. to Fillmore Construction LLC, State Route 73 property in Union Township, $235,000.

Jessica Sullivan and Matt Matthews to Mark D. and Cynthia E. Snook, 821 Cherry Street in Blanchester, $145,000.

Steven R. and Christy R. Jackson to Joshua L. and Ashley N. Humphries, 2083 Ogden Road and two other properties on Ogden Road in Adams Township, $215,000.

Ellhue S. Jr. and Jessie L. Bowles to Erica D. Barrett, 2150 Wayne Road and a property on State Route 73 both in Union Township, $310,000.

James L. and Tisha Marsh to Drew Hertlein, 375 Curtis Drive in Wilmington, $160,000.

Jeff and Jayne Green to Mark Brooker, 361 North Wood Street in Wilmington, $42,000.

James M. Garner to James Matthew Garner and Brandi Toner, 836 Halpin Road in Adams Township, and 537 North Wood Street, 1277 West Main Street, 1287 West Main Street, 51 Newham Street, 120 Doan Street and 76 Doan Street all in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Tanner Lee and Kimberly Nicole Bolin to Zachary Kontnier and Brandi Dugan, 7512 Brock Drive in Blanchester, $137,000.

Tylermade LLC to Bryce Jeffry and Chelsea Clary, 7264 Fairground Road in Blanchester, $190,000.

Joseph A. and Joy McGowan to Joy McGowan, 701 West Champlin Road and another Champlin Road property both in Washington Township, no sales amount.

McBrayer Revocable Living Trust to Joseph Ryan Holliday, 395 Oakridge Drive in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Glenn C. and Debrah A. Gosnell to Glenn C. and Debrah A. Gosnell, 391 Pyle Road and two other Pyle Road properties all in Adams Township, no sales amount.

Robert and Peggi Hildebrant to Austen Dimario, 2915 Martinsville Road in Clark Township, $132,000.

Jeffrey D. Carlson ½ interest and Amanda L. Rudd ½ interest to Robert A. and Erin Curry, 1204 Frazier Road in Jefferson Township, $185,000.

JWP Family Farms LLC to JWP Family farms LLC, 2186 Townsend Road and four other Townsend Road properties all in Clark Township, no sales amount.

Elmer W. and Alvera F. Stegbauer to Alvera F. Stegbauer, 128 Turner Road in Clark Township, no sales amount.

H. James and Julianne Mason to Julianne Mason, 255 Washington Avenue in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Harry James and Julianne Mason to Julianne Mason, 655 West Locust Street and Richardson Drive both in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Harold R. and Ruth L. McCall to McCall Irrevocable Trust, 1350 North State Route 133 in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Kenneth D. and Kathy L. Deaton to Dachshund Investments LLC, 136 South Broadway Street and another South Broadway Street property both in Blanchester, $74,000.

Yvonne D. Price to Thomas R. Decker, 155 Gumley Road in Washington Township, $170,000.

Sonder Investments LLC to Zackary D. Evans and Madison P. Stoops, 191 Vine Street in Sabina, $80,000.

Richard W. and Anna M. Daugherty to Franklin W. Smith Jr., 3485 State Route 350 in Washington Township, $17,000.

