Deputies investigate Sabina-area death

• Deputies are investigating a possible overdose-related death at a Sabina/Wilson Township residence at 7:33 p.m. Dec. 10. According to the report, the victim had “other major injuries.” Deputies seized a needle and a white powder substance as evidence.

• At 11:16 p.m. on Dec. 6, deputies received a report that a 28-year-old Greenfield man was attempting to steal in the area of Levo Road, New Vienna. The suspect had a suspended license and was wanted. The suspect also had a juvenile passenger with him who was wanted. Narcotics were located at the scene.

• Deputies arrested two people — a 19-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, both of Sabina — for alleged littering at 1:36 p.m. Dec. 7. According to the report, deputies were informed of a large amount of trash off the bridge on Melvin Road in the quarry pit area in Union Township.

• At 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 10, deputies discovered a person passed out in the driver seat on Turner Road in Clark Township. Suspected narcotics, open alcohol, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized, according to the report. Deputies also discovered and seized brass knuckles.

• At 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 4, deputies responded to the 4500 block of State Route 730 in Adams Township in reference to larceny. According to the report, three catalytic converters, valued at $3,000, were stolen from a company based out of Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred between the report date and 7 a.m. on Nov. 30.

• At 1 p.m. on Dec 7, an 18-year-old Martinsville man reported a person known to him stole a welder from his vehicle overnight.

• At 7:52 p.m. on Dec. 9, a 28-year-old Adams Township woman reported her identity was used to steal $590 from her.

• At 4:28 p.m. on Dec. 3, a 22-year-old Chester Township woman reported a theft of money from her wallet. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence on Buck Run Road. The report indicates an acquaintance of the victim stole $225.

• At 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, a 62-year-old Chester Township woman reported possible identity theft. No further details were listed.

