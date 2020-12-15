Defendants sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 7, 2020 and Dec. 11, 2020:

• Billy Parker, 37, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Dec. 9 to Dec. 9, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Parker must pay $138 to law enforcement to reimburse the agency. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective on March 9, 2021. Additional charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, no operator’s license, and an additional O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Andrew Smith, 48, of Blanchester, weapon discharge, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The cost of incarceration shall be paid to the Village of Blanchester. The firearm seized by officers was marked for destruction.

• Shanon Rayson, 33, of Wilmington, failure to restrain a dangerous dog, dog-at-large, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Rayson must pay $2,100 in restitution to the clerk for boarding both dogs, $40 for the costs to “destroy both dogs,” and $178 to the clerk for vet bills. The Clinton County Dog Warden was ordered to destroy both dogs seized. Additional charges of dangerous dogs, an additional failure to restrain charge, driving under 12-point suspension, two additional dog-at-large charges, and tags violation were dismissed.

• Randall Coleman, 43, of Lebanon, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Coleman must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A consumption of alcohol charge was dismissed.

• Brooklyn Carmack, 19, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Carmack must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Rihannon Ritze, 34, of New Vienna, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Ritze must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation, and pay $331.44 in restitution to the Village of New Vienna Water Department. Additional charges of criminal damages, traffic light violation, driving under suspension, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Gregory Rand, 43, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to two days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Rand must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $2.58 in restitution. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Lawrence Kaylor, 40, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kaylor must have no contact with the incident location.

• Anne Powell, 37, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, two counts of dog at large, fined $250, assessed $405 court costs. Two additional dog-at-large charges along with charges of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Tabetha Fitzpatrick, 34, of Sinking Springs, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Christopher Blank, 27, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nathan Jensen, 22, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jesse Knisley, 39, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Brad Pitzer, 46, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Ross, 37, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Culwell, 23, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, going 73 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $180, assessed $270 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Yusuf Ruffin, 46, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Edward Becker, 62, of Felicity, two counts of driving under suspension, going 37 in a 20 mph speed zone, fined $500, assessed $405 court costs.

• Joey Vitale, 33, of Midland, two counts of drug instrument possession, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Garrett Lennon, 24, of Wilmington, deer permit violation, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lennon.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-274.

