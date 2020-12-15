State capital budget bill includes two Clinton County projects

COLUMBUS — A proposed state capital budget would fund $600,000 in community projects in Clinton County.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) on Tuesday announced state lawmakers have begun hearings on Ohio’s proposed two-year state construction budget. It includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state and aids local projects across the 91st house district.

The proposed Clinton County projects are a Wilmington Air Park infrastructure improvement project at $500,000, and a Clinton County Fairgrounds maintenance facility and security fencing at $100,000, according to a press release from Wilkin.

“I look forward to the great opportunities that lie ahead for the 91st district with the help of these appropriations through the capital budget bill,” said Wilkin. “Our leaders in Columbus and in our local communities will continue to look after our livelihoods through improvements in community projects.”

Clinton County, as said, would receive a total of $600,000; Highland County $925,000; Pike County $275,000; and Ross County $650,000.

Other projects for the 91st House district funded in the bill include: Highland County Agricultural Society livestock facility for $275,000; Clay Township park pavilion and playground improvements for $250,000; Moberly Branch Connector Trail for $150,000; Mitchell Park Trail Connector for $100,000; Greenfield Historical Society restoration project for $150,000; Cave Lake Center for Community Leadership for $250,000; and Piketon Liberty Memorial for $25,000.

The capital bill is being included in Senate Bill 310, which is currently pending in a House-Senate conference committee. The measure is expected to be approved by the Legislature this week, stated the release. The bill would then go to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.