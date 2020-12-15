Another Clinton County COVID death reported

WILMINGTON — A new COVID-19 death of a Clinton Countian was reported Tuesday, a man in his 50s.

That makes 17 local residents who have died from coronavirus-related causes within a 19-day period.

A total of 31 Clinton County men and women have now died from COVID-19. The first local death was reported in July.

The reported Clinton County COVID-19-related deaths (and dates reported) are as follows:

• July 10 — a man in his 80s

• July 14 — a woman in her 30s

• July 21 — a man in his 70s

• July 21 — a man in his 80s

• July 27 — a woman in her 70s

• July 29 — a woman in her 90s

• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s

• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 1 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 3 — a man in his 60s

• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s

• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s

• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s

• Sept. 14 — a man in his 80s

• Nov. 6 — a woman in her 60s

• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s

• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s

• Nov. 30 — a man in his 40s

• Nov. 30 — a man in his 80s

• Nov. 30 — a woman in her 90s

• Dec. 5 — a man in his 70s

• Dec. 6 — a woman in her 80s

• Dec. 9 — a man in his 60s

• Dec. 14 — a man in his 50s

• Dec. 14 — a man in his 60s

• Dec. 14 — a women in her 70s

• Dec. 14 — a women in her 70s

• Dec. 14 — a woman in her 80s

• Dec. 14 — A woman in her 90s

• Dec. 15 — a man in his 50s

