Another Clinton County COVID death reported

WILMINGTON — A new COVID-19 death of a Clinton Countian was reported Tuesday, a man in his 50s.
That makes 17 local residents who have died from coronavirus-related causes within a 19-day period.
A total of 31 Clinton County men and women have now died from COVID-19. The first local death was reported in July.
The reported Clinton County COVID-19-related deaths (and dates reported) are as follows:
• July 10 — a man in his 80s
• July 14 — a woman in her 30s
• July 21 — a man in his 70s
• July 21 — a man in his 80s
• July 27 — a woman in her 70s
• July 29 — a woman in her 90s
• Aug. 26 — a woman in her 70s
• Aug. 27 — a woman in her 80s
• Sept. 1 — a woman in her 80s
• Sept. 3 — a man in his 60s
• Sept. 3 — a woman in her 80s
• Sept. 9 — a man in his 70s
• Sept. 10 — a man in his 60s
• Sept. 14 — a man in his 80s
• Nov. 6 — a woman in her 60s
• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s
• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s
• Nov. 30 — a man in his 40s
• Nov. 30 — a man in his 80s
• Nov. 30 — a woman in her 90s
• Dec. 5 — a man in his 70s
• Dec. 6 — a woman in her 80s
• Dec. 9 — a man in his 60s
• Dec. 14 — a man in his 50s
• Dec. 14 — a man in his 60s
• Dec. 14 — a women in her 70s
• Dec. 14 — a women in her 70s
• Dec. 14 — a woman in her 80s
• Dec. 14 — A woman in her 90s
• Dec. 15 — a man in his 50s