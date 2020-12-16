Breaking: 4 new Clinton County COVID deaths reported Wednesday morning

WILMINGTON — Since Tuesday evening, four more new deaths have been reported to the Clinton County Health District of COVID-19-related deaths of Clinton County residents.

These are in addition to the death reported Monday afternoon, a man in his 50s.

“We are sad to report that we have had four additional deaths reported to us since last evening. These should hit the ODH [Ohio Department of Health] Dashboard today,” Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer emailed Wednesday morning.

The four residents are identified as a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 60s.

This makes a total of 35 Clinton County men and women who have died from COVID-19 since the first local death was reported in July.

Also, this means coronavirus-related deaths of 21 local residents have been reported in just the past 20 days.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CC-Health-District-14.jpg