LOCAL BRIEFS

Park Board sets meeting

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Park Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Moyer Community Room at City Hall.

Among the agenda items are the strategic planning process; an update on action items from an internal SWOT process (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats); external stakeholder interviews; grants updates on winter Health First and Legacy Fund; a Friends of Galvin Park update; Point Park update; a financial update; an athletic coordinator update; and 2021 shelter and event requests.

Trustees move meeting date

The Richland Township Board of Trustees has changed its meeting date from Dec. 24 to Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, located at 330 North College Street in Sabina.