Change in vendor for Clinton County dog licenses

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl has authorized PBS Animal Health in Wilmington to sell 2021 dog licenses after Buckley Brothers decided against selling them this year due to the COVID-19 virus.

“We appreciate PBS stepping in to help with this task,” Habermehl said. Their address is: PBS Animal Health, 2721 Progress Way on Wilmington’s east end.

Habermehl also wants to remind all dog owners that the last day to purchase a 2021 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is on Jan. 31, 2021. Regular dog licenses can be purchased by mail or in person at the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.

The Auditor’s Office has also contracted with Fairfield Licensing to offer a convenient method of purchase for Clinton County residents through online registration. There is an additional $2 charge per tag for this service. Please visit www.doglicenses.us/oh/clinton to take advantage of this service.

Residents also can access the service via a link on the Clinton County Auditor’s home page.

From Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021, Habermehl has also authorized the following local retailers to sell dog tags for an additional 75 cents fee: Country View Pet Hospital, PBS Animal Health, Browns Distributing, BDK Feed & Supply, Village of New Vienna Water Department, D & G’s Paws & Claws Snack Shack, and Friend’s Backyard Grill.

This year has been challenging for most people, and the Auditor’s Office is offering several convenient options to renew your dog licenses, Habermehl concluded.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_cmykOFFICIAL-CLINTON-COUNTY-OHIO-SEAL-2.jpg