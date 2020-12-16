Modern Woodmen honors Clinton County Homeless Shelter’s Hometown Heroes

The Wilmington, Blanchester and Clarksville Chapters of Modern Woodmen of America honored the staff of the Clinton County Homeless Shelters as Hometown Heroes for 2020. Certificates were given at a staff Christmas lunch on Dec. 11.

The staff includes Amber Taylor, Ginny Monteith, Darlene Vance, Randy Tipton, Greg Prindle and Susan Morris.

Financial Representative Dan Mayo said, “Modern Woodmen is pleased to be able to honor the dedicated staff of the Shelter for their amazing work through the year. This, of course, has been a year like no other, and the staff stayed the course, maintaining their post throughout the pandemic. We are proud of these Hometown Heroes and to be able to honor them in this way.”

With this recognition, Modern Woodmen will donate $100 for each of the six heroes to the Shelter in their honor.

Shelter Director Denise Stryker, said, “The Clinton County Homeless Shelter is fortunate to have dedicated and compassionate staff members who work hard every day to keep men, women and children experiencing homelessness safe during these unprecedented times. I’m honored to work with such a wonderful team, and they are true Hometown Heroes! A special thank you to the Wilmington, Blanchester and Clarksville Chapters of Modern Woodmen of America for honoring our Shelter Heroes.”

Pictured are Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo, Ginny Monteith, Randy Tipton, Jim Wilson, Amber Taylor, Darlene Vance and Susan Morris. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_homeless_shelter.jpg Pictured are Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo, Ginny Monteith, Randy Tipton, Jim Wilson, Amber Taylor, Darlene Vance and Susan Morris. Submitted photo