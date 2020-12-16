Injury crash at Wilmington CVS store yields indictments

WILMINGTON — The suspect in the CVS crash faces five indictments.

Michael Eli Current, 35, was charged with two counts of felony 3 aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of felony 4 vehicular assault, and one count of misdemeanor 1 driving under the influence.

In August, Current was the reported driver of an SUV that crashed into the entrance of the CVS store downtown, and then led police on a foot chase up North Walnut Street. He was apprehended shortly afterward.

“I am glad that this case can now begin for the victim’s sake. The physical injuries sustained by one victim was heart-wrenching,” said Wilmington Police Det. Codey Juillerat.

“Furthermore, the mental and emotional impact has been difficult as well. I was a victim of this type of crime years ago, and I know all too well the conflation of physical and emotional trauma. I believe we have viable evidence to support the charges on this indictment. We will support our victims, in this case, to seek that justice is served for them.”

Juillerat told the News Journal the reason for the delay in charges was due to the Wilmington Police Department not having their own crime lab. This meant they had to submit evidence to various crime labs throughout the state.

“There is never a guarantee on a timeline when evidence will be analyzed and results are returned to us. The year 2020 has been difficult for everyone. I do know crime labs have limited their personnel in the lab, slowing the process of analyzing evidence,” he said.

“But again, I am glad that all evidence for this case has been turned over and the case can now begin for our victims.”

The investigation is being handled by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins due to the crime taking place in front of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Given that there were several witnesses from the office, it would have been a conflict of interest for them to represent the state of Ohio in the case, according to Juillerat.

Four people, including the driver, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

The most seriously injured was a female — Jessica Holden — who was struck by the vehicle inside the store foyer, said Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Fithen at the scene. She had suffered a “pretty visible serious injury,” he said.

Two small children also were reported injured, one of whom had a visible laceration, the sergeant said.

A personal injury civil case also has been filed against Current in November by Holden.

A GoFundMe account for Holden’s medical expenses was started and has currently raised $4,000. Link to the fundraiser: https://bit.ly/3aaUJiZ .

