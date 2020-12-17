Throwback Thursday: Six & Twenty turns 50

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 18, 1965:

National headlines

• ‘Gemini 7 Astronauts End Historic Flight’

“SPACE CENTER, Houston, Texas (AP) — Blackened by the fire of re-entry, the Gemini 7 space ship rode a parachute to a landing in the Atlantic Ocean today, bringing astronauts Frank Borman and James Lovell home safely from man’s greatest adventure in space.” In 14 days, the two traveled far longer than any other spacemen — 330 hours and 56 minutes, and flew the most miles — 5,129,600 to give “the United States a long lead over Russia in many other phases of the race between the nations to be first on the moon.”

Locally

• Letters to Santa and their requests included: Herbert Wical (but everybody calls me Beanie”), a white pair of jeans, buckle boots and a gun; Brenda Wical, a doll and boots “and any little toys you have left”; Brett Sanderson (“I’m one-year-old and all boy so don’t ask me if I’ve been good all the time”), a push car, pull toys and a riding horse; Bobby Grimsley, a football, basketball and cowboy boots; Ellen Kibbey, go-go boots and a baby-boo; and Chris Hamilton, Thunderbolt, Chief Cherokee and Johnny West; and Meg Loving, a Baby First Step and a Slinky.

• The George Clinton Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met including Mrs. Charles Reeder and Mrs. Ethel Hayes, who later in the day presented a book to Wilmington Public Library librarian Mrs. Kenneth Davis.

• Swindler & Sons Florist entertained employees and heir families at the Irvin Swindler residence along with the other hosts Mrs. and Mrs. Richard Swindler and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Swindler.as 35 guests enjoyed an evening of games and an elaborate dinner.

• In varsity basketball, Wilmington went to 4-1 by defeating Miami Trace 48-47 led by Mike Smith’s 13 points and Mike Cowman’s 11 while Dave Carter and Jim Conner each had 6 rebounds. Clinton-Massie downed previously undefeated Kings Mills 68-59 as Dick Lane and Kent Ames each torched the nets for 25 points. East Clinton beat Greeneview 92-72 led by Hugh Terrell’s 22 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists. Blanchester fell to 0-5, losing to Little Miami 78-48, with the Wildcats led by Bob Perry’s 15 points and Brent Schnell’s 10. In junior high basketball, New Vienna defeated Clarksville 45-30 led by Steve Bean’s 13 points and 10 each from Steve Streber and Mickey West, while Clarksville was led by Norman Wills’ 15 and Terry Mitchell’s 9.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was the double feature of “Bikini Beach” and “Pajama Party”, followed later in the week by “Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster” and “Curse of the Voodoo.”

The Six and Twenty Club celebrates its 50th anniversary on Oct. 28, 1948. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com . The photo, which was taken by Robert McNemar, is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org . Follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_IMG_7440.jpg The Six and Twenty Club celebrates its 50th anniversary on Oct. 28, 1948. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com . The photo, which was taken by Robert McNemar, is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org . Follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory or call 937-382-4684.