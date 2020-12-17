Breaking News: CMH sets virtual Town Hall for 1 p.m. Friday regarding COVID

WILMINGTON — The Clinton Memorial Hospital chief medical officer is inviting you to a critically important virtual Town Hall discussion at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 regarding the rapid and alarming spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“Many of you have asked what you can do to help Clinton Memorial Hospital and it is time to answer that question for you. I need your assistance, influence, and voice to assist in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our community!

“I apologize for the urgent and short notice; however, this meeting is time sensitive and will require nothing more from you than 15 to 20 minutes of your attention and concern,” said Brian J. Santin, MD.

Please call the following phone number below for access to the Virtual Town Hall Meeting: 423-680-7437; access code: 804 587 804#

“As we continue to fight through each day of this pandemic, each of us wants more than anything to return to normalcy. I am hopeful that, with your help, we can get there more quickly and save the lives of the ones we love in the process.

“On behalf of the amazing physicians, care providers and staff of Clinton Memorial Hospital, we need your help at this time. Please take a few minutes to hear my request. I appeal to your love for our community, and to encourage change which will greatly aid us in our mission — to make our community healthier,” said Santin.

