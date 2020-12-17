City Councilwoman Fickert decides not to seek re-election in 2021

WILMINGTON — Of city council’s seven members, currently two of them do not plan to run for re-election, another one will go for a different seat, and one is undecided.

The 2021 election cycle sees all seven council seats, as well as the council president position, up for grabs.

The campaign will include Councilmembers Jonathan McKay and Michael Snarr who are planning to run for their respective seats (First and Second Ward), plus Fourth Ward Councilmember Matt Purkey who has decided to run for one of the at-large council seats.

Kristi Fickert, though, has decided not to seek re-election. And Bill Liermann said he presently does not plan to file.

Third Ward Councilmember Fickert said in a statement, “It has been a privilege to serve the community I love and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity to represent the citizens of Wilmington. I’m proud of the collaborative nature we’ve embodied as a council and what we’ve accomplished, together.”

Fickert told the News Journal she decided to step down to focus on her family and be more available for her sons who are in high school now. But she indicated she’ll still be involved with community projects and initiatives.

“There are so many ways to give back and make an impact on our community and that’s something I’m pretty passionate about — I won’t be able to stay away,” she said.

As for Liermann (one of the three at-large members), he is uncertain whether he will ultimately file to run again or not.

“When I was appointed to fill Randi Milburn’s seat back in December of 2016, I stated then I would make a five-year commitment. I was very appreciative of my support from the voters who then elected me for a two-year term in 2017, and the re-election in 2019. At this time, I do not plan on filing again.”

Liermann told the News Journal he wanted to evaluate things with his wife, fellow councilmembers and Clinton County Republican Chair Tim Inwood.

“Lots of unfinished business here on City issues still pending going into 2021,” said Liermann.

Fellow at-large member Kelsey Swindler is undecided as to whether she’ll run again or not.

At-large member Nick Eveland did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Fickert https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Kristi-Fickert.jpeg Fickert

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2754.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2754.