Gift wrapping service aids Clinton County Youth Council

WILMINGTON — A local continues to help those needing a little extra help this season and the community.

Kirsten Harris is continuing her Gift Wrapping for a Cause for the fourth year in a row where she’ll gift wrap someone’s presents for them.

Harris is charging $2 per present with all the proceeds going to the Clinton County Youth Center (CCYC). Locals can either drop them off or she’ll pick them up.

“It doesn’t matter the size, I’ll wrap anything,” she said.

When she started this project, she wanted to make sure the proceeds went to someone local. She asked around for places to donate, and someone who would benefit her three boys in the future.

The CCYC became the perfect candidate.

“My kids have never gone there, they’re too young. But they did get invited to their Christmas party,” she said. “It has become a part of their life and they will definitely being going there in the future.”

This year in particular seemed to be a time to give back to them since they haven’t been able to do their normal operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCYC Executive Director Eric Guindon told the News Journal in August the organization has been keeping in contact with its students and their families about how to assist them and what they should do going forward.

For more information about the gift wrapping, or if you want to donate wrapping paper or gift bags, or help, call Harris at 937-302-8415.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

