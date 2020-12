Clinton County has, as of Friday, reported 2,010 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. This represents an increase of over 1,000 new cases since the county surpassed 1,000 just 25 days ago — Thanksgiving week — according to the Clinton County Health District.

There have been 16 local coronavirus-related deaths reported in the first 18 days of December.

About 1 out of every 21 Clinton Countians has, or has had, COVID-19.