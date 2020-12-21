Clinton County officials sworn in

Tanya Day Snarr is sworn in as Recorder as family looks on.

Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Chad Carey is sworn in.

Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. is sworn in.

County Engineer Jeff Linkous is sworn in.

Several Clinton County officials who were elected in the November general election were sworn in to their respective offices by Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck Sunday afternoon at the Clinton County Courthouse. Shown, Prosecutor Andrew McCoy is sworn in as family members look on.