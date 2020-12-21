Festive days at Nike Center

Santa himself has put the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) on the nice list this year as Superintendent Kyle Lewis geared up to dress as Santa for the Nike Center’s Holiday Drive Thru lights party on Thursday.

He received a phone call from a detective with Santa’s Nice until Proven Naughty Department letting us know that Santa would love to join the CCBDD for the party.

We would like to give a special thank you to Mike Daugherty for transporting the guest of honor out to the Nike Center for the event, and Bob Wilson for arranging the transportation.

We are feeling more Christmas spirit after getting to see the faces of our kids, families, and community members as they enjoyed the lights, and saw Santa and could not be more grateful for it. We feel truly blessed this year to have the support of such a wonderful community and families.

Thank you to Pam Bauer and the Health Department for their continued guidance in keeping the community safe, and Groves Tire and Service for our tire snowman. Special thanks also goes to the staff at the Nike Center for their time stringing up lights, bringing in lights to hang, and for all of their spirit the night of the event.

We would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year, too! The Early Intervention Department also reminds you that if you have questions or concerns about the development of your child, birth through age 3, please contact us at 937-382-6938. We will be happy to talk with you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Snowman.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Santa.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Lights.jpg Submitted photos