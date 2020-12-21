Honoring Civil War veterans

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) members, and volunteers from the area joined the Wreaths Across America organization’s annual veterans’ ceremony at the Washington Court House Cemetery honoring the military veterans buried there.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Henry Casey Camp member Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department SUVCW Commander, and the camp coordinator for the event, served as master of ceremonies for the program. He explained that the SUVCW members are descendants of Union Civil War veterans.

The organization was created in 1881 by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). When the GAR ceased to exist following the death of the last GAR member, the United States Congress chartered the SUVCW as the legal heir to the Grand Army of the Republic.

The wreath honoring U. S. Army veterans was placed by the camp junior vice commander, Kelly Hopkins, a U.S. Army veteran.

The Navy wreath was placed by camp council member Paul S. Grim, a U. S. Air Force veteran.

The U. S. Air Force wreath was placed by camp council member James L. Grim, a U. S. Air Force veteran.

The wreath honoring the U. S. Marines was placed by the camp secretary, Shane L. Milburn a U. S. Marine veteran.

The U. S. Coast Guard wreath was placed by camp member Irven R. Cassio.

David Meister, senior vice commander, placed the POW/MIA wreath.

At the grave site of each veteran being honored the person placing the wreath would announce the name of the veteran, thank him for his service and salute. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten as long as his name is remembered.

To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, those interested are encouraged to visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OHO137P .

Kelly Hopkins of Wilmington, junior vice commander of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) places a wreath on the grave of a military veteran in the Washington Court House Cemetery during this year's Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the cemetery. Some of the Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) members participating in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Washington Court House cemetery. Left to right are Shawn A. Cox, master of ceremonies, and Judah Meister, Jordan Milburn, Shane L. Milburn, James L. Grim, Irven R. Cassio, Joshua J. Cassio, Michael Cassio, Paul S. Grim, Kelly Hopkins and David Meister.