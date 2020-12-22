Local agencies support Clinton County Land Bank efforts

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Land Bank and local partners joined together to clean up two properties in the City of Wilmington.

In late September, the City of Wilmington and the Clinton County Juvenile Court Services worked together to start cleaning 263 Mulberry St. Chad Mason, Community Service Coordinator for the Juvenile Court Services, coordinated the assistance to remove items inside the house, as well as clearing the overgrown landscape outside.

This week, Mason and his crew are working at 530 W. Vine St. In addition to the grant funds to the land bank for blight removal, the City of Wilmington has continued to provide employees, dumpsters, and other equipment to assist the community service workers.

As part of the Clean Up Clinton County program and this effort, Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman facilitated the acquisition of the property on 263 Mulberry St. Dickman connected with Wilmington Savings Bank which assisted in transferring this property to the land bank.

“These projects are just another example of the value of teamwork in the county,” said Taylor Stuckert, Executive Director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, which administers the land bank. “Working together with the Juvenile Court and the City of Wilmington, we are able to do some short-term cleanup in these neighborhoods while we develop long-term opportunities through the disposition process.”

Through the Improved Properties program, the land bank will partner with a qualifying contractor to rehabilitate 263 Mulberry St. and will be hosting interested contractors to tour the property in the coming weeks. The property at 530 W. Vine St. is slated to be demolished in early 2021.

As the land bank acquires more properties, it will work with partnering contractors to help salvage properties and rehabilitate them back into productive use.

If you or someone you know works to restore structures and is interested in partnering with the land bank, please email Emily Long at elong@clintoncountyrpc.org at the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

With the help of many individuals around the county, the Clinton County Land Bank continues to pursue vacant and abandoned properties to be returned to productive use.

The Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (CCLRC) is made up of board members Brenda Woods (Chair), Brian Shidaker (Vice Chair), Jason Walt (Treasurer), Mike McCarty and John Burris.

For more updates and information on the Clinton County Land Bank, visit clintoncountylandbank.com .

The property at 263 Mulberry St. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_263-Mulberry-Street.jpg The property at 263 Mulberry St. At 530 W. Vine St. in Wilmington are, from left, Chad Mason, Community Service Coordinator, and Austin Gray, Community Service Supervisor and Surveillance Officer — both of the Clinton County Juvenile Court — as well as community service workers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_530-W-Vine-Street.jpg At 530 W. Vine St. in Wilmington are, from left, Chad Mason, Community Service Coordinator, and Austin Gray, Community Service Supervisor and Surveillance Officer — both of the Clinton County Juvenile Court — as well as community service workers. Submitted photos