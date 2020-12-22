Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 14, 2020 and Dec. 18, 2020:

• David Hopkins, 30, of Chillicothe, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Hopkins must have no contact with the victim. An illegal restraint charge was dismissed.

• Amber Curtis, 33, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 16, 2020 to Dec. 16, 2023, fined $1,325, assessed $270 court costs. The driving under suspension offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. Curtis must take part in reporting probation and complete residential rehab. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Curtis may apply for driving privileges after June 16, 2021. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Preston Miracle Jr., 65, of Wilmington, sexual imposition, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 16, 2020 to June 16, 2021, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Miracle must have no contact with the victim or incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and take part in non-reporting probation.

• Gabriele Brooks, 22, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Brooks must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• David Teigler, 60, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (two days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Teigler must have no contact with the incident location or any other vacant house in Wilmington. Teigler must also not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Samantha Hubbard, 29, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brian Camp, 57, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-financial, no MC endorsement, no tail lights, fined $430, assessed $135 court costs. An O.V.I. charge and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Rebecca Piechocki, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a hit-skip charge. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• James Morgan, 43, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

