CMH gives back to children

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital employees are historically a generous group, and this year is no exception.

This holiday season at CMH we decided to focus on what we can do instead of what we can’t do. One thing we can do is spread joy to others, and that was our hope in partnering with the HoHo Shop.

The employees at CMH joined together to sponsor 25 children from the HoHo Shop. Employees donated and wrapped more than 300 gifts last week.

“We are thrilled with the number of employees that wanted to pitch in for this great cause” said Tracy Stewart, Director of Mother/Baby Care.

CMH employees sponsored 25 local children through the Ho Ho Shop. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CMH-HoHo.jpg CMH employees sponsored 25 local children through the Ho Ho Shop. Submitted photo