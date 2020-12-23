$25 Days of Christmas continues to positively impact local economy

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce capped off its 12th annual $25 Days of Christmas this year by giving $500 to Jodi Dillow! Jodi was one of eight lucky shoppers to receive $2,000 in cash prizes from entries collected between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.

Dana Dunn, Jennifer Ervin, Pam Webb, Kaycie Egner, Megan Musselmon, Monique Robb, and Niki Smith also received cash prizes.

In addition to the weekly drawings, the Chamber gave out $200 in cash to shoppers tuning in to the live drawings each Friday that were filmed at participating businesses: Papsy’s Place, Alma’s Attic, and Water Lily’s SkinTherapy Spa.

For the past three weeks, local shoppers have been rewarded for every $25 they’ve spent at 35 participating local businesses with the opportunity to enter one of our weekly drawings for gifts and cash prizes donated by 42 local businesses.

During this year’s promotion we received 5,811 entries! These entries are equivalent to a minimum of $145,275 in local shopping, and more than $244,062 in local economic activity (when you estimate that 68% of dollars spent locally cycle back into our local economy).

Our sincere thanks goes out to everyone who invested in our community by buying local this holiday season, and to all of the businesses that donated gifts and prizes and participated in this year’s $25 Days of Christmas.

Follow the Chamber for business news and updates at www.wccchamber.com or on Facebook @wccchamber45177 and @localfirstcc .

