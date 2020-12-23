Vaccinating the frontliners: Local EMS, healthcare workers receive shots at CCHD

If your Clinton County organization qualifies as one of Ohio’s Phase 1A priority groups and you wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Clinton County Health District, please complete the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZTX2LQX .

The Clinton County Health District continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local first responders and healthcare workers.

Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer added that as of Wednesday morning they had administered 30 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine so far to Ohio’s Phase 1A priority group.

Individuals vaccinated this week now include staff from: Blanchester EMS, Clinton-Warren Fire & EMS, Sabina Fire & EMS, Clinton Medical Transport, Community Care Hospice, HealthSource of Wilmington, Greater Tomorrow Health, school nurses, and Clinton Memorial Home Health Care, CCHD’s own staff, and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers — which includes those that will be working in our mass vaccination points of dispensing (POD) clinics.

Susan Jacobs, RN, who is volunteering to help with vaccinations at the CCHD, is vaccinated. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Susan4.jpg Susan Jacobs, RN, who is volunteering to help with vaccinations at the CCHD, is vaccinated. The snapshot of Clinton County’s reported COVID-19 numbers as of Tuesday evening. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_county-snapshot-wed.jpg The snapshot of Clinton County’s reported COVID-19 numbers as of Tuesday evening. CCHD Marsha Wagstaff, RN is a former CCHD Bioterrorism Coordinator who has come out of retirement to help the CCHD with vaccinations. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Marsha.jpg Marsha Wagstaff, RN is a former CCHD Bioterrorism Coordinator who has come out of retirement to help the CCHD with vaccinations. CCHD Registered Nurse Susan Jacobs not only was vaccinated — she also dresses to spread the message of vaccinations. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Susan3.jpg Registered Nurse Susan Jacobs not only was vaccinated — she also dresses to spread the message of vaccinations. CCHD Registered Nurse Susan Jacobs not only was vaccinated — she also dresses to spread the message of vaccinations. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Susan-1.jpg Registered Nurse Susan Jacobs not only was vaccinated — she also dresses to spread the message of vaccinations. CCHD Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong gets vaccinated at the CCHD. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Chief-Bob-Wysong.jpg Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong gets vaccinated at the CCHD. CCHD

EMS, healthcare workers receive shots

News Journal