Sheriff’s deputies report drug-related arrests, probe thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Dayton male for alleged drug trafficking after executing a joint SWAT team search warrant with the Wilmington Police Department in the early morning hours on Dec. 15. According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints about drug activity at a Lewis Avenue residence in Sabina. During the search, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash were located. The report lists a 38-year-old and 40-year-old male — both residents — as suspects.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old male from Seaman, Ohio for allegedly improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop around State Route 134 South and Knolls Drive in Washington Township. At 6:32 p.m. on Dec. 12, during the traffic stop, a loaded handgun was located in plain view inside the vehicle. Deputies collected the firearm, the holster, and 17 rounds of 9mm bullets.

• At 5:46 a.m. on Dec. 14, deputies located an impaired person in a ditch around Frazier Road and Mitchell Avenue in Midland. The driver was found unconscious in the driver’s seat and to be in possession of a loaded rifle and drug pen. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a driver for an alleged O.V.I. at 6:12 a.m. on Dec. 17 on Progress Way. The report indicates multiple drug paraphernalia, hypodermic syringes, a crystal substance, and a bag of pills were located and seized. The driver was also found to be driving under suspension.

• At 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 14, deputies received a report of an apparent assault taking place on Cemetery Road in Martinsville. A 56-year-old Martinsville male reported he was assaulted by an acquaintance. The victim had apparent minor injuries. The suspect was described as a white male between 30-40 years old.

• At 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 17, deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on a report of vandalism. According to the report, a Wilmington male had his truck had been damaged by a blunt object. The suspect indicated in the report is a stranger to the victim. No further details were listed.

• At 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 15, a 31-year-old Middletown male reported parts were stolen off his vehicle by four acquaintances. The incident occurred between the reporting date and Dec. 12 at Silver Maple Court residence in Sabina/Richland Township.

• At 4:37 p.m. on Dec. 13, a business on Main Street in Clarksville reported 16 propane tanks were stolen. The tanks were valued at $480.

• At 7:47 p.m. on Dec. 9, deputies responded to a burglary at the 7800 block of U.S. 68 South in Blanchester/Washington Township. According to the report, $960 worth of lawn items and household items were stolen.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574