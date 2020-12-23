More sentenced in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 14, 2020 and Dec. 18, 2020:

• Ryan Aber, 23, of Sabina, hit-skip, operator’s license was suspended from Dec. 16, 2020 to June 16, 2021, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Aber must pay $850 in restitution to the victim.

• Patricia Messer, 68, of Sabina, open container, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Messer.

• Joseph Adams, 24, of Midway, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Adams.

• Thomas Lennon III, 53, of Wilmington, deer permit violation, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lennon.

• Andrew Hildebrand, 36, of Hamilton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hildebrand.

• Travis Van Frank, 38, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Van Frank.

• Charles Edwards, 35, of Sabina, domestic violence. A second domestic violence charge was dismissed. Sentencing stayed until Jan. 13, 2021.

• Ananias Sanchez Morales, 36, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension, ACDA, fined $415, assessed $135 court costs. The cases were waived by Sanchez Morales.

• Carlos Londono, 21, of Coral Springs, Florida, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Londono.

• Mildred Henson, 60, of Rochester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Henson.

• Joshua Duncan, 30, of Sardinia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Duncan.

