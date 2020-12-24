UPDATE: 8:05 p.m. — Report of 3-car accident at SR 73 and Mitchell; “multiple accidents” as police try to catch up; Earlier: Slick roads with 3 separate crashes in about 3 minutes

Roads are slick in and around Clinton County.

Just after 8 p.m. there was a report of a 3-vehcile accident at SR 73 and Mitchell. Police agencies are trying their best to keep up with accident response. At least one agency has called for additional manpower to report.

At just after 7 p.m. Thursday, scanner traffic indicates three separate local crashes within three minutes: a one-vehicle crash, a two-vehicle crash, and a three-vehicle crash, with more vehicles in ditches. WPD, OSHP, CCSO and more along with emergency services — and tow trucks — are extremely busy right now.

BE CAREFUL even if you’re only traveling locally in Clinton County for Christmas Eve!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_860756-4.jpg