Clinton County has new severe weather and emergency alerts system

Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials in Clinton County have announced that RaveAlert is now available to all residents, replacing the previous CodeRED system for emergency notifications.

RaveMobility is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies, including the spread of the coronavirus.

“RaveMobility strengthens Clinton County EMA’s ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations, especially the current coronavirus outbreak.”

County residents will need to sign up for the new provider to continue receiving weather alerts after Jan. 1, 2021. CodeRED will function as normal until midnight on Dec. 31, 2020.

Sign-up is free and residents opt in to groups they want:

• Emergency Alert Notifications (non-weather related)

• General Alert Notifications (non-weather and non-life-threatening related)

• Severe Weather Alert Notifications

• Coronavirus/COVID-19 Alert Notifications (testing sites and vaccine distribution updates)

Residents will be directed to the Smart911 portal to create an account. The upgrade to the new emergency notification system allows residents to provide emergency planning information to assist with calculating disaster support needs such as sheltering, evacuation data, and estimates for pet support.

In addition to the above emergency notification lists, the new notification service will include a key word list for special use (for example, festivals, events, and so on). This word can remain static for the year, or can change quickly to reflect a new need locally (for example, train derailment or tornado recovery) to push notifications and updates.

For members who reside in another county, but work in Clinton County, you can add a work address to receive notifications that might impact your commute or an accident affecting your workplace.

Residents can opt-in by text for severe weather SMS alerts by sending CLINTONCOUNTYALERTS to 226787.

Residents can also create their own account and determine which notifications and how (text, email, voice) they are notified. The link to sign up under Clinton County is www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=clintoncountyohio

For more information, contact EMA at 937-382-6673.

