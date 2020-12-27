Posted on by

Firefighters battle barn blaze Sunday

Crews worked to put out a large barn fire in the 1800 block of Gibson Road near Martinsville beginning at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire personnel with tankers and pumpers from Wilmington, Clinton-Warren, and Martinsville-Clark Township fought to bring it under control early on. The barn contained a camper and large amounts of firewood that firefighters soaked to keep from burning, as the metal roof melted and parts of the barn’s frame collapsed. No injuries were reported.

