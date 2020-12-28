Eat well and benefit PAWS, animals

WILMINGTON — A fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant at 37 W. Locust St.. Dine in or carry out, present a fundraiser flyer, or mention the fundraiser to your server, and Fiesta Veracruz will donate 15% of the bill to PAWS.

To view a menu, visit https://fiestaveracruz.com . Fiesta Veracruz is located at 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington. Flyers may be downloaded and printed from PAWS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pawshumanesocietyinc .

PAWS Humane Society Inc. is an animal welfare organization formed a year ago which operates a pet adoption center located at 5312 N. US 68, Wilmington. The organization is supported by volunteers who care for the dogs and cats at the center.

PAWS strives to find loving, forever homes for unwanted dogs and cats through adoption. Animals taken in by PAWS are checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and given necessary vaccines. The adoption center is open by appointment.

PAWS relies on donations and fundraisers to support its endeavors. To learn more about PAWS, please visithttps://pawshumane.weebly.com .

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. and Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will appreciate your support.

