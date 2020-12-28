Local Briefs: Year-end, new year governmental meetings set

Upcoming governmental meetings in Clinton County include:

Wilson Twp.

Wilson Township Board of Trustees regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 and will close the books for 2020.

A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the township house in Bloomington, for the purposes of reorganization and opening the books for 2021.

The public is invited.

Liberty Twp.

Liberty Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting for the purpose of reorganization at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N St. Rt. 134.

Port Wm.-Liberty JFD

The board of the Port William-Liberty Twp. Joint Fire and EMS District will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 for the purpose of reorganization at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. SR 134.

Green Twp.

A special meeting for Green Township Trustees will be held for their year-end meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at the township building at 92 S. Second St. In New Vienna.