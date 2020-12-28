Clinton County’s rate of new COVID cases 19th in Ohio

WILMINGTON — When it comes to frequency of occurrence of new COVID-19 cases, Clinton County is 19th among Ohio’s 88 counties as of last week, according to the Clinton County health commissioner.

In a virtual appointment Monday, Clinton County commissioners heard an update regarding the virus situation locally from Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer, Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel and Chief Adult Probation Officer Duane Weyand who is doing added duty as the county information officer assisting with press releases about the pandemic.

Bauer reported that the number of complaints submitted by the public about noncompliance with COVID precautions has continued to fall.

Commissioner Mike McCarty noted the importance of residents getting updates so they can have accurate information as the vaccination program proceeds and more people become eligible for the shots.

The Clinton County Health District will continue to post information on its website (which can be accessed via the county‘s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us ) and on the health district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyOhioHealth/ .

In addition, now that the vaccination process has started, the online COVID-19 Coronavirus Response Hub for Clinton County will be made more robust. That site is www.covidcc.com .

Bauer provided commissioners some background on vaccine availability.

Using the image of separate pots, the health commissioner said there are, if you will, three pots of vaccine in Clinton County and other Ohio counties. One “pot” is hospital supply for their workers and the individuals with whom the hospital contracts with.

A second “pot” is for long-term care facilities. This is a federal program directed to the staff and patients of long-term care facilities. It contracts with entities like Walgreens and CVS.

Continental Manor in Blanchester was one of the first 10 long-term care facilities in all of Ohio to be part of the vaccination program, noted Bauer. Autumn Years in Sabina participated this past weekend.

The third “pot” is through the local health department. With the first vaccine shipment it received, the Clinton County Health Department has vaccinated individuals from the following: EMS (Blanchester, Sabina, Clinton-Warren and Clinton Medical Transport), hospice workers, Urgent Cares (Greater Tomorrow Health, CareFirst), pharmacies (Kratzer’s, Long), HealthSource of Wilmington, school nurses, home health agencies, Mass Vaccination POD (Points of Dispensing) workers/Medical Reserve Corps, drug rehabilitation medical providers, Clinton County Jail nursing, and medical providers (Main Medical).

As of mid-afternoon Monday, the Clinton County Health Department had administered 90 of the 100 doses contained in the first shipment of Moderna vaccine received Dec. 21.

The local health department will vaccinate the local Board of Developmental Disabilities staff this week and Board of Developmental Disabilities individuals/clients next week with the vaccine shipment expected to arrive this week. This will probably account for almost all of the health department’s second shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, said Bauer.

During the appointment with commissioners, Bauer said she thinks it’s great that local EMS leaders are leading by example by getting vaccinated. She mentioned Blanchester EMS Chief Jim Burroughs, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Bob Wysong, and SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS Chief Chuck Gaskins.

The health commissioner reminded residents this is a two-dose series, with the second shot being the booster shot.

After getting the first shot, it’s probably about six weeks before individuals are fully immunized, she said, with two weeks after the second shot built into that timeline.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Clockwise from upper right at Monday’s virtual meeting with county commissioners are Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel, Duane Weyand who is county information officer, and Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_zoom.jpg Clockwise from upper right at Monday’s virtual meeting with county commissioners are Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel, Duane Weyand who is county information officer, and Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal